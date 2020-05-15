Global Social Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.89 Million (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $2.89 million and $592,593.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Social Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges including Rfinex, Indodax, OKEx and HADAX. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.66 or 0.02013537 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00084775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00168487 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00039175 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 554,805,968 tokens. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, OKEx, HADAX and Indodax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

