Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,217,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,060 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $15,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,624 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 553,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,133,000 after purchasing an additional 19,463 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DIV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.00. 3,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,712. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $24.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.