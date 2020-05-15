Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) is Hourglass Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Hourglass Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 2.9% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 67,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,788,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,936. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.15.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

