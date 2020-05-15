Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 79.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,052 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBIL. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,548,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,975,733,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth about $21,393,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 393.6% during the first quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 207,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,915,000 after acquiring an additional 165,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,863,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,269,000 after acquiring an additional 153,729 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

GBIL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.55. 1,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,583. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.43. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $100.12 and a 1-year high of $100.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.