GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) Announces Earnings Results

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.59 million. GrowGeneration had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.

Shares of GRWG stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,659. GrowGeneration has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $199.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

