Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) was down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.93, approximately 3,287,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 1,225,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GGAL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Grupo Financiero Galicia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 9,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.