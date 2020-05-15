Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)’s stock price fell 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.41 and last traded at $9.54, 24,116,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 25,570,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAL. HSBC lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens downgraded Halliburton to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Halliburton from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Halliburton from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,038,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 574,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,989,949.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Halliburton by 1,987.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

