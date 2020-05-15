Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) CEO Bonita Lee Buys 4,000 Shares

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) CEO Bonita Lee bought 4,000 shares of Hanmi Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,363.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $7.74. 26,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,873. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14. Hanmi Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $23.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $50.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HAFC shares. BidaskClub cut Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after buying an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,009,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,799,000 after buying an additional 155,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,145,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after buying an additional 49,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 565,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 36,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 485,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

