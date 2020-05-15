Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) CFO Acquires $47,500.00 in Stock

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) CFO Robert A. Milligan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,535. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HTA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,956. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $34.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.48 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.57 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is 76.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTA. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 49,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the first quarter worth $1,401,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 41,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the first quarter worth $12,626,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BTIG Research downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.