Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Issues Earnings Results

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter.

Hennessy Advisors stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,585. The firm has a market cap of $60.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. Hennessy Advisors has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.

In other Hennessy Advisors news, CEO Neil J. Hennessy purchased 23,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $170,029.38. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

