Herc (NYSE:HRI) Trading Down 9.6%

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) were down 9.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.62 and last traded at $19.68, approximately 569,016 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 287,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HRI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Herc in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Herc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Herc from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

The company has a market cap of $572.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average of $37.68.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.48 million. Herc had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Herc by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Herc by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Herc by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herc by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Herc by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

