Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) Director Gragg E. Miller Buys 1,000 Shares

Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) Director Gragg E. Miller bought 1,000 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $15,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,763.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of HFWA stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.74. 12,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,763. Heritage Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.46 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 25.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Heritage Financial Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 43.72%.

HFWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Heritage Financial by 89.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Heritage Financial by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

