Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) Short Interest Update

Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 465,400 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the April 15th total of 403,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

HIL stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 306,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,217. Hill International has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $73.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.00.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hill International had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $83.83 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hill International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Hill International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

In related news, Director James M. Chadwick acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Weintraub acquired 17,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,585.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 73,592 shares of company stock worth $113,866. 13.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIL. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Hill International in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hill International by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 793,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 128,857 shares in the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hill International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hill International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Hill International by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 305,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 87,498 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hill International

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

