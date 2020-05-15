Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $236.00 at Piper Sandler

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $231.00 to $236.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.85.

NYSE:HD traded up $7.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,537,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,148,390. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.28. The firm has a market cap of $251.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

