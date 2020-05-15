Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) (CVE:TUF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) (CVE:TUF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 220000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of $1.61 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) (CVE:TUF)

Honey Badger Exploration Inc acquires, explores for, and develops metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, lead, diamond, and barite deposits. Its flagship project is the Thunder Bay polymetallic silver project covering an area of 30,976 hectares located in northern Ontario.

