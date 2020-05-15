Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE HON traded up $2.93 on Thursday, hitting $125.90. The stock had a trading volume of 441,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.34 and a 200-day moving average of $163.20. The company has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Langenberg & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.38.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.