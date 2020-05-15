Hourglass Capital LLC Acquires 1,050 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Hourglass Capital LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.3% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,737,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,605,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,130,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $97.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

