Hourglass Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 734.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 344,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,295,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 67,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.93. 2,521,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,412,280. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average of $79.59. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $140,914.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,502.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total value of $722,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,134. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

