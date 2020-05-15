Hourglass Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK)

Hourglass Capital LLC grew its position in Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) by 300.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Flotek Industries worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTK. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Flotek Industries by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Flotek Industries by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 27,524 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Flotek Industries by 551.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 67,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

In other news, Director David Nierenberg purchased 235,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $237,549.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FTK traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.82. 745,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,310. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52. Flotek Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.