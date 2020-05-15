Hourglass Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hourglass Capital LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 84.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 19,763 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.40. 17,244,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,202,423. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

