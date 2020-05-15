Hourglass Capital LLC Raises Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Hourglass Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,570 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 1.6% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,735,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,929,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,031,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,650,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,215,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137,878 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 395.9% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,996,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980,233 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,486.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,225,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,505 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

Shares of NYSE KMI remained flat at $$14.84 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,635,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,315,545. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average is $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $6,216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,439,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044,058,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Insiders have purchased 1,406,500 shares of company stock worth $24,957,775 over the last ninety days. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

