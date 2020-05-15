Hourglass Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Hourglass Capital LLC trimmed its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises 1.6% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 7,660.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,267,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.74. 4,005,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,727,495. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.21. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $775,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $2,426,601.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.