Hourglass Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hourglass Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 2.4% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.76. 24,011,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,666,973. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $206.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

