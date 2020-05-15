Hourglass Capital LLC Sells 24,622 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Hourglass Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,622 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp accounts for about 2.5% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hourglass Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 56,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 9,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn bought 58,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,202.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FITB traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,083,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,621,158. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.72.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FITB. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.