HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered HSBC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Cfra upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BNP Paribas lowered HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

HSBC stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.23. The stock had a trading volume of 386,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). HSBC had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that HSBC will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,463,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,740,000 after purchasing an additional 998,765 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of HSBC by 112.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,843,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,634 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 13.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,951,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,670,000 after purchasing an additional 356,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of HSBC by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 370,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 98,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

