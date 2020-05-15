Huami (NYSE:HMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.78 EPS

Huami (NYSE:HMI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.78), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $153.72 million for the quarter. Huami had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 26.08%. Huami updated its Q2 2020

Shares of HMI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.56. 3,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,493. Huami has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Huami from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huami from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

