Hudson (NYSE:HUD) Stock Price Down 20.6%

Shares of Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) dropped 20.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.36, approximately 853,269 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 697,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

HUD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hudson from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Hudson from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

The firm has a market cap of $555.23 million, a P/E ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $475.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.91 million. Hudson had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hudson Ltd will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Hudson during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Hudson in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson by 71.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hudson by 55.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Hudson by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 42.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Company Profile (NYSE:HUD)

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

