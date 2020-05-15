IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Short Interest Up 15.2% in April

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the April 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 623,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKC. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get IBERIABANK alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBKC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of IBERIABANK from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

NASDAQ IBKC traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $35.03. The stock had a trading volume of 59,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,908. IBERIABANK has a 52-week low of $25.65 and a 52-week high of $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average of $61.73.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.39). IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IBERIABANK will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.