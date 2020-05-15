IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Gary S. Matthews Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Gary S. Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $21,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,192,438. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ IESC traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,015. The stock has a market cap of $466.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.89. IES Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $291.30 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IESC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of IES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.
About IES
IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.
