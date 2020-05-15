IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Gary S. Matthews Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Gary S. Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $21,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,192,438. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ IESC traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,015. The stock has a market cap of $466.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.89. IES Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $291.30 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IESC. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in IES by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 78,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 35,603 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of IES by 399.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 33,586 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IES by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IES by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 106,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IESC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of IES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

