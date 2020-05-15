Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Short Interest Up 16.4% in April

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the April 15th total of 7,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.82.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,494,689.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 30,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.68. 102,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.71. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

