Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stake Decreased by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,237 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Illumina makes up 1.9% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $10,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,739,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,884,971,000 after buying an additional 481,804 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,986,271 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,649,365,000 after purchasing an additional 78,667 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,468,093 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $818,732,000 after purchasing an additional 153,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,388,266 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $790,731,000 after acquiring an additional 64,830 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $647,840,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina stock traded up $12.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $335.00. The stock had a trading volume of 932,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,089. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $380.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $294.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.52. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total value of $114,237.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.11, for a total value of $464,592.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,076,880.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,741 shares of company stock worth $7,152,324. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.88.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

