IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Issues Earnings Results

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 78.89% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. The business had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 million.

IMAC stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.65. 10,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,595. The company has a market cap of $17.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of -3.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. IMAC has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54.

Get IMAC alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IMAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of IMAC in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

IMAC Holdings, Inc operates a chain of integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. The company's outpatient clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.