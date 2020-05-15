Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.38.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRT. TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $15.75 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE IRT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.04. The company had a trading volume of 70,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,276. The company has a market capitalization of $823.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.18. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.00.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $51.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.28 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

In related news, CEO Scott Schaeffer bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $234,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,232 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,228.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Ross sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $154,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,843 shares in the company, valued at $124,063.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 28,700 shares of company stock worth $268,582 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,363,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,603,000 after acquiring an additional 450,505 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,038,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,983,000 after acquiring an additional 52,815 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,008,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,558,000 after acquiring an additional 123,959 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 274.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,946,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,866 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 273.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,204,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,086 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

