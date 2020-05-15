Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Short Interest Update

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the April 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 658,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBTX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Director John Webb Jennings III purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.86 per share, for a total transaction of $143,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,801.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James C. White sold 2,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,098.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBTX stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.08. The stock had a trading volume of 50,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,880. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $63.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.88.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $137.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

