Insider Buying: Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Director Acquires 1,025 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Director John B. Davies acquired 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $10,936.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,437.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BHLB traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 18,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,000. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55. The company has a market cap of $593.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.45. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.57). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $92.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,910,000 after purchasing an additional 92,135 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,258,315 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,699,000 after purchasing an additional 29,447 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 684,581 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 673,276 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,138,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,547 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 57,036 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Compass Point cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.