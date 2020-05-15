Insider Buying: Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) Insider Acquires 5,150 Shares of Stock

Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) insider James(Jim) Miller purchased 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$10.89 ($7.72) per share, with a total value of A$56,083.50 ($39,775.53).
Shares of ASX BXB traded up A$0.21 ($0.15) during trading hours on Friday, hitting A$11.22 ($7.96). The stock had a trading volume of 4,679,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,820,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.92, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.49. Brambles Limited has a 52 week low of A$8.97 ($6.36) and a 52 week high of A$13.47 ($9.55).
About Brambles
