Insider Buying: Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) Insider Acquires 5,150 Shares of Stock

Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) insider James(Jim) Miller purchased 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$10.89 ($7.72) per share, with a total value of A$56,083.50 ($39,775.53).

Shares of ASX BXB traded up A$0.21 ($0.15) during trading hours on Friday, hitting A$11.22 ($7.96). The stock had a trading volume of 4,679,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,820,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.92, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.49. Brambles Limited has a 52 week low of A$8.97 ($6.36) and a 52 week high of A$13.47 ($9.55).

About Brambles

Brambles Limited provides supply-chain logistics solutions based on the provision of reusable pallets, crates, and containers for shared use by various participants in the supply chain. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India; and IFCO segments.

