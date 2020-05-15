Insider Buying: Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) Director Gregory L. Gaeddert bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $13,250.00.

Equity BancShares stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.72. The stock had a trading volume of 44,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $24.94. Equity BancShares Inc has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $31.91.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.51 million. Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 15.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity BancShares Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

EQBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Equity BancShares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity BancShares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,032,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,805,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity BancShares by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 231,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 71,890 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity BancShares by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,092 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity BancShares by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equity BancShares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity BancShares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

