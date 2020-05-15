Insider Buying: Grange Resources Limited (ASX:GRR) Insider Purchases 1,217,708 Shares of Stock

Grange Resources Limited (ASX:GRR) insider Honglin Zhao acquired 1,217,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$280,072.84 ($198,633.22).

Shares of GRR stock remained flat at $A$0.23 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Friday. 967,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,000. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.22. Grange Resources Limited has a twelve month low of A$0.15 ($0.11) and a twelve month high of A$0.29 ($0.21). The company has a market capitalization of $260.40 million and a P/E ratio of 3.36.

Grange Resources Company Profile

Grange Resources Limited engages in the integrated iron ore mining and pellet production business in the northwest region of Tasmania. The company is involved in the mining, processing, and sale of iron ore; and exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources at the Southdown Magnetite and related Pellet plant projects.

