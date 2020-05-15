Insider Buying: Grange Resources Limited (ASX:GRR) Insider Purchases 1,217,708 Shares of Stock

Grange Resources Limited (ASX:GRR) insider Honglin Zhao acquired 1,217,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$280,072.84 ($198,633.22).
Shares of GRR stock remained flat at $A$0.23 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Friday. 967,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,000. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.22. Grange Resources Limited has a twelve month low of A$0.15 ($0.11) and a twelve month high of A$0.29 ($0.21). The company has a market capitalization of $260.40 million and a P/E ratio of 3.36.
Grange Resources Company Profile
