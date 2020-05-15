Insider Buying: Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) EVP Buys 1,300 Shares of Stock

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) EVP Walter Sierotko bought 1,300 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.24 per share, for a total transaction of $14,612.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,540.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE PFS traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $11.47. 36,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,813. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.86. The company has a market cap of $849.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.51.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $88.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFS shares. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,590 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

