Insider Buying: Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Director John Foy acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $19,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,429.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Foy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, John Foy acquired 1,000 shares of Renasant stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.66 per share, with a total value of $30,660.00.

NASDAQ RNST traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $20.35. 12,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,373. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51. Renasant Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $36.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.47). Renasant had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $144.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Renasant Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Renasant by 5,495.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,816,000 after purchasing an additional 981,059 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at $21,543,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at $7,030,000. Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth $6,516,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth $6,021,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNST shares. TheStreet lowered Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub lowered Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Renasant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

