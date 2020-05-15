Insider Buying: Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) Major Shareholder Purchases 36,634 Shares of Stock

Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 36,634 shares of Royce Global Value Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $371,102.42. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Royce Global Value Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, May 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,719 shares of Royce Global Value Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.87 per share, for a total transaction of $243,976.53.

On Monday, April 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,596 shares of Royce Global Value Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $127,849.40.

Shares of RGT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,799. Royce Global Value Trust Inc has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $12.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.52.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,743,000. Bulldog Investors LLC lifted its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 103,902 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 37,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period.

About Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.