Insider Buying: Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) Major Shareholder Purchases 36,634 Shares of Stock

Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 36,634 shares of Royce Global Value Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $371,102.42. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,719 shares of Royce Global Value Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.87 per share, for a total transaction of $243,976.53.
- On Monday, April 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,596 shares of Royce Global Value Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $127,849.40.
Shares of RGT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,799. Royce Global Value Trust Inc has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $12.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.52.
About Royce Global Value Trust
Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.
