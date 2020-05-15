Insider Buying: TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) Director Barbara D. Gilmore purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $17,880.00.

Shares of TravelCenters of America stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.26. 6,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38. TravelCenters of America LLC has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.87.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($1.13). TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America LLC will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TA shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TA. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 37.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the first quarter worth $228,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

