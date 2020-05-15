Insider Buying: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) Director Buys 72,000 Shares of Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) Director Kerry G. Campbell bought 72,000 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WHLR stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,063. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.19.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHLR. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.2% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 662,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 72,100 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 197,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 22,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 67.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 79,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

