Insider Selling: Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) VP Sells 4,800 Shares of Stock

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TFC traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,141,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,644,611. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average of $47.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

