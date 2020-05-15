Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Price Down 11.6%

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)’s share price fell 11.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $190.36 and last traded at $195.02, 2,416,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 277% from the average session volume of 640,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PODD. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Insulet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,554.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.61 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $2,480,250.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.54, for a total transaction of $155,649.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,038.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,603. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 49.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

