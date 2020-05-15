INT Chain (INT) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.33 Million

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, INT Chain has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One INT Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, OKEx Korea, CoinEgg and Ethfinex. INT Chain has a market capitalization of $5.91 million and $3.33 million worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00042921 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.98 or 0.03468464 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00055510 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030845 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001964 BTC.

INT Chain Coin Profile

INT Chain (CRYPTO:INT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io

Buying and Selling INT Chain

INT Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, OKEx, Ethfinex, Allcoin and OKEx Korea. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

