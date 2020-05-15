Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 5,020 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,293 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.94. 2,721,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,066,614. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.19. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

