Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $1,533,190.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,392 shares of company stock worth $3,343,752. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.

AMT stock traded down $3.09 on Thursday, hitting $228.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,036. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.89. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $260.43. The stock has a market cap of $101.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s payout ratio is 55.89%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

