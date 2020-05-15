Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after acquiring an additional 295,467 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,798,732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,676,066,000 after purchasing an additional 91,374 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,820,000 after purchasing an additional 69,103 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,983,764,000 after buying an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

Shares of GOOG traded down $8.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,341.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,845. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,237.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,326.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $5,393,065.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,509 shares of company stock worth $30,945,946 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

