Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 38,165 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,997 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 38,165 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $72.85. 7,903,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,719,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Stephens cut their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.77.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

